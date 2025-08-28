Rotherham Council to launch consultation on new inclusion strategy

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is preparing to consult residents, staff, and community groups on its refreshed inclusion strategy, which will set out the authority’s future approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultation is scheduled to run from August to early September, with findings feeding into a final strategy due to be presented to Cabinet in November.

The consultation will run from early August to early September, with the results feeding into a final strategy that is due to be presented to Cabinet in November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers said the aim is to better understand the experiences of people who may face barriers to inclusion, including those from ethnic minority backgrounds, disabled residents, older people, LGBTQ+ communities, and people with complex needs. Engagement will also include young people and the council’s own staff networks.

Council officers said the aim is to better understand the experiences of people who may face barriers to inclusion, including those from ethnic minority backgrounds, disabled residents, older people, LGBTQ+ communities, and people with complex needs.

The council plans to host around eight external focus groups and at least six internal staff sessions, alongside an online survey so that a wider range of residents can have their say. External groups involved will include community reference forums, Andy’s Man Club, Age UK, faith leaders, women’s networks and neurodiverse organisations.

Discussion themes will cover how the council listens to and works with communities, how services can be made more accessible and responsive, and how the organisation can show leadership on equality. Residents will also be asked whether the council’s workforce should better reflect the borough’s diversity.

The cost of the consultation will be kept low, with most sessions held through existing meetings. A small budget of up to £500 has been set aside for face-to-face sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “The feedback gathered will help shape a refreshed Inclusion Strategy that reflects the lived experiences of residents and staff, and supports a more inclusive culture across the borough.”

Costs for the exercise will be met from existing budgets within the policy, performance and intelligence service.

The consultation plan and supporting documents, including equality and carbon impact assessments, have been published on the Council’s website.