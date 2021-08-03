Rotherham Council to invest £600,000 to help those at risk of homelessness

Unspent cash from a government fund to reduce the spread of coronavirus will be used to tackle a number of issues facing Rotherham – including those at risk of losing their home.

A report to the council’s ruling cabinet states that 1,458 households presented as homeless during 2020/21.

Although the council has 114 properties which provide temporary accommodation, it still had to spend £830,000 on hotel places for those at risk of rough sleeping from April 1 2020 to March 31 2021. to 31st March 2

Town Hall.

The report adds that hotel accommodation has “played an important part in ensuring the safety of those at risk of rough sleeping,” but has placed “significant pressure” on the council’s general fund and the homelessness service.

The number of households in hotels in mid-July had risen to 94 single people and eight families, with 92 households in other temporary accommodation.

These costs have been covered by Covid-19 related grants.

The council proposes to invest £600,000 to homelessness services, including support for 50 households in temporary accommodation or hotels, to help them move to longer-term accommodation

The cash wil also provide 10 extra places in supported housing, a mental health practitioner and two drug and alcohol workers.

It is hoped that by funding these services, spaces in temporary accommodation will be freed up and will lead to a reduction in repeat homelessness cases.

The report adds: “It is essential that properties offered have the right support in place.

“Many of the people that have been accommodated temporarily have a range of issues and complexity in their lives, such as drug and alcohol issues, anti-social behaviour etc which if not addressed, could lead to tenancy failure and the risk of repeat homelessness.