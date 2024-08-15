Rotherham Council to buy 30 new build homes at Waverley for social housing
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council will buy 12 two-bedroom flats, 12 three-bedroom houses and six four-bedroom houses from Avant Homes.
The homes are on the Sorby Park development in the new community of Waverley, and will be made available to applicants from the housing register.
RMBC has not disclosed the cost of buying the homes, as it is ‘commercially sensitive’ information.
However, Avant’s website advertises two-bedroom semis on Sorby Park from £244,995.
An officer report states that the homes are needed for council tenants ‘because there is an evidenced need for affordable homes across the borough and as the cost-of-living continues to affect communities, more people than ever will turn to the Council for financial support, advice, and housing’.
There are currently around 7,200 people on the waiting list for a council house in Rotherham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.