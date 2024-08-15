Rotherham Council to buy 30 new build homes at Waverley for social housing

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council will buy 30 newly built homes on a Waverley housing development to offer residents on its waiting list for a council property.

The council will buy 12 two-bedroom flats, 12 three-bedroom houses and six four-bedroom houses from Avant Homes.

The homes are on the Sorby Park development in the new community of Waverley, and will be made available to applicants from the housing register.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RMBC has not disclosed the cost of buying the homes, as it is ‘commercially sensitive’ information.

Avant’s website advertises two-bedroom semis on Sorby Park from £244,995.Avant’s website advertises two-bedroom semis on Sorby Park from £244,995.
Avant’s website advertises two-bedroom semis on Sorby Park from £244,995.

However, Avant’s website advertises two-bedroom semis on Sorby Park from £244,995.

An officer report states that the homes are needed for council tenants ‘because there is an evidenced need for affordable homes across the borough and as the cost-of-living continues to affect communities, more people than ever will turn to the Council for financial support, advice, and housing’.

There are currently around 7,200 people on the waiting list for a council house in Rotherham.

Related topics:Rotherham CouncilWaverleyCouncilAvant HomesRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.