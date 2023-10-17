Rotherham Council to buy 100 homes as waiting list for council properties tops 6,500

Rotherham Council is set to buy 100 homes to be used as council properties, as the number of residents on the waiting list soars.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As of March 31 2023, there were 6,572 households waiting for a council property – and this number is increasing.

An extra 484 council homes have been acquired by the council since 2018 – but this is not enough to meet demand, as 6,572 households are still on the waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An average of 51 bids were made for each council home last year, and 802 homes were lost as a result of the right to by scheme.

Rotherham Council is set to buy 100 homes to be used as council properties, as the number of residents on the waiting list soars.

Officers warn that demand for council properties will increas in the face of the cost of living crisis, and properties are needed to house care leavers, unaccompanied asylum seeking children and the homeless population.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, told a cabinet meeting on October 16: “Councils everywhere for the last 30 years have faced this challenge….in terms of declining council stock. In Rotherham we have lost something like 20,000 properties…that would once have been available for council rent that are now in private hands.

The council aims to acquire 100 homes by 31 March 2026 for use as council properties, in a bid to house those on the waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad