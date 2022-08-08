Rotherham Council to bid for government levelling-up cash to clear burned-out buildings and demolish library

Rotherham Council has put together a bid of almost £20 million for money from the Levelling Up Fund for two projects in the borough, in Dinngton and Wath.

Work earmarked for Dinnington includes; clearing the burnt out buildings, investment in the outdoor market and the creation of a new commercial square which aims to enhance the retail and food and beverage offer in the town and improve public realm and connectivity

In Wath, the existing Library will be demolished and replaced with a mixed-use building with a greater offer to include; library and exhibition space, sensory provision, collaboration space, café and commercial units. The public realm around the building will also be improved including new ‘play on the way’ equipment.

The bid will bring the total for Rotherham up to £60m, after £40m was awarded in the first round of funding to improve leisure, economy and skills in the borough.

RMBC’s cabinet mpicember for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott, said: “We have put together three bids that will reach out to all areas in Rotherham and help us to continue the progress we’ve already made to regenerate our town, create jobs and build a better borough.

“If successful this final bid will make a real difference to local residents of Dinnington and Wath, providing new facilities and enhancing the retail offer.”