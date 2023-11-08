Rotherham Council to agree £100,000 funding for foodbanks and crisis loans

Rotherham Council is set to pump more than £100,000 into foodbanks and crisis loans in a bid to help vulnerable residents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council proposes providing £60,000 for crisis loans, £34,000 for infrastructure and transport to supply food to food banks, and £10,000 to support a food-in-crisis scheme.

Demand for crisis food is nearly three times higher than it was in 2020, according to a report to Rotherham Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the country entered the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, demand for crisis food and other support changed dramatically, resulting in nearly 20,000 food parcels being issued in 2020/21 – a 342 per cent on 2018/19 figures.

Rotherham Council is set to pump more than £100,000 into foodbanks and crisis loans in a bid to help vulnerable residents.

In the ensuing cost of living crisis, more than 12,000 food parcels were given out in 2021/22 and 2022/23, and the high level of food parcels being provided has led to problems with supply meeting demand.

A report to the council said: “To address this, Household Support Fund (HSF) monies have been allocated to purchase additional stocks between October 2022 and March 2024.

"A broader range of food types will be made available as part of the supply of crisis food provision, moving beyond ambient goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A new referral system will be put in place, building on what works in other organisations, to help strengthen the co-ordination of food in crisis information.”

The funding will allow the council to continue providing interest-free crisis loans of between £40 and £120 – although exceptions can be made to a maximum of £250 to purchase essential furniture or electrical goods.