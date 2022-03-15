Households across the country in band A-D properties – which make up 94 per cent of Rotherham homes- will receive an automatic rebate of £150 to help them with rising energy costs from the government, via their local council.

For those with Direct Debits set up to pay their council tax, the money will be automatically deposited in their account during April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Council has announced how residents who do not have a Direct Debit will receive a one-off payment of £150 to help with soaring energy bills

In Rotherham, the council estimates that they do not have the direct debit details of 34,000 households, which makes up 28 per cent of all households in the borough.

RMBC has today announced that residents with no Direct Debit will receive their rebate via a postal cheque – but will face a delay.

A spokesperson said that cheques are expected to be issued at the end of May, once the Council has carried out the required validation for non-direct debit payers.

If residents choose not to deposit or cash the cheque within three months, the cheque will be cancelled and the relevant Council Tax account credited with the £150.

The Government has also provided additional funding of £616,000 to support residents living in the near 7,500 properties in Rotherham which fall into Council Tax bands E to H.

Under the plans set out in a cabinet report, the council will use the extra funding to give households in band E-H approximately £82 per household.

The same process will be used for making payments as for homes in bands A to D.

RMBC is asking residents to not contact the council with enquiries about the scheme while it works to process almost 119,000 payments as quickly as possible.

Councillor Saghir Alam, cabinet member for corporate services, community safety and finance at Rotherham Council said: “No scheme is perfect or will suit everyone, but our number one aim is to get this money to as many residents as possible by the quickest and most efficient route available without needing to ask residents to complete an application form.