Rotherham council recommissions post child sexual exploitation services amid ‘steady’ demand

Rotherham Council has recommissioned its support services for survivors of child sexual exploitation (CSE), following a review and procurement process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2016, the council’s post-CSE service has been supporting residents affected by CSE to recover from trauma and rebuild their lives.

Three local voluntary sector organisations – Rotherham Rise, GROWN and Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service (Rothacs) were initially awarded contracts after an open tender process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contracts were renewed for a three-year term in 2020, with the to extend for a further two years.

Established in 2016, the council’s post-CSE service has been supporting residents affected by CSE to recover from trauma and rebuild their lives.

The services, budgeted at £33,000 for GROW, £45,000 for Rothacs and £78,000 for Rotherham Rise are now set to be extended until December 2025, with an increased annual budget of £171,600.

This reflects the ‘steady’ demand for services, as well as increasing operational costs.

Feedback from service users has been overwhelmingly positive, with 83 per cent reporting improvements to their mental health, and 84 per cent noting an improvement in the effects of their trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s recommissioning process has involved extensive consultation with stakeholders, including the National Crime Agency, to ensure that the services will address the needs of survivors.

RMBC’s approach aims to provide robust, adaptable support for those affected by CSE, ensuring that services remain responsive and effective in aiding recovery and improving wellbeing for survivors.

For support, please contact the confidential Rotherham CSE Helpline. Email [email protected] or call 0800 731 9256. Both options are staffed 24/7.