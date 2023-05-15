Rotherham Council proposes to build new homes by demolishing garages in cul de sacs

Two separate sets of garages are planned to be demolished so the council could erect a pair of semi-detached houses and a detached bungalow in Thrybergh, a planning committee to be told.

The planning board will hear that an applicant (Rotherham Council) is proposing to build the dwelling houses and the bungalow in two sites, on St Leonards Avenue and Staple Green, respectively.

The first site - with two existing garages - on St Leonards Avenue is located at the end of a residential cul de sac. The second site - on Staple Green - is also located in a cul de sac containing three garages.

A report says that the semi-detached houses would have one off-road parking space and solar panels - and even an EV charging station.

Rotherham Town Hall

The bungalow on the other side would have two rooms, an off-road parking space, and also solar panels and an EV charging point.

The planning report states that seven letters of objection were submitted with regard to the first proposal (St Leonard’s Avenue) and none about the other one.

Neighbours and residents of the area raised issues about the traffic on St Leonards Avenue.

One says: “The cul de sac is in great demand as a turning area which will be impeded if the new owners and the displaced cars from the garage court park on the highway.

“Double yellow lines to prevent this should be required as a condition of the application as well as disabled parking bays.”

Another one said that the removal of the hedge on the site “would be detrimental to wildlife”.

A resident also added the proposal would “result in disharmony amongst neighbours”.

The planning report also stated that a ward councillor visited the site in the evening - as an objector asked RMBC to do so - and they found that three vehicles were parked on the site and because of a very limited number of free spaces left, vehicles had to park on the pavement.

The application is recommended for approval subject to conditions.