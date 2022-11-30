Rotherham Council ordered to pay £4,000 after former assistant chief executive’s “offensive” comments

An employment tribunal found that comments made by former assistant chief executive Shokat Lal to Yassir Mahmood “amounted to disability-related harassment”.

Evidence as part of the tribunal alleged that Shokat Lal, who served as RMBC’s assistant chief executive and the claimant’s line manager at the time, told Mr Mahmood that he should “manage your own life”, and that it is “it’s not the organisation’s responsibility” when he made a flexible working request.

The comments left Mr Mahmood, who was a programme lead, feeling “offended, humiliated and degraded”.

Mr Mahmood had made the request for flexible working in order to care for his family and to manage his lifelong disability.

Mr Mahmood was awarded £4,881.11 for “injury to feelings”.

