Rotherham Council makes £550,000 in town centre car parking charges this year

Rotherham Council has made more than half a million pounds through town centre car park charges in the last year, it has been revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In total, the council received £1.1m through borough-wide parking charge notices, parking charges, permits and bailiff enforcement related to parking during 2022/23.

Fifty-seven vehicles were impounded during this time, and 462 PCNs were written off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCNs can be issued for breaking traffic rules such as driving in a bus lane, or for parking on double yellow lines; in a disabled space without a badge; or in a pay and display bay without displaying a ticket.

Rotherham Council has made more than half a million pounds through town centre car park charges in the last year, it has been revealed.

This year’s income is two per cent higher than during 2021/22 when the council made £1.08m.

Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, confirmed that the council has received £550,000 in car parking charges for the town centre over the last 12 months.

She told yesterday’s (November 29) full council meeting that Rotherham’s car parking costs are ‘pretty low in comparison to other areas – it’s £1.50 for up to two hours, £2 for up to four hours, and £3.50 for up to 10 hours’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lee Hunter said that the charges have been seen as ‘quite high’, and called for RMBC to look at an ‘inclusive and more affordable parking solution, so we can get people back in this town centre to enjoy all these facilities we’re currently building.”

Parking is free on Saturdays in all council-owned off-street car parks in Rotherham town centre, and all day on Sundays with the exception of Wellgate multi-storey car park.