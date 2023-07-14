Senior figures in Labour are “disappointed” after the Conservatives won the by-election in Dinnington but the area’s parliamentary candidate is “confident” people want change.

Local Conservative and business owner, Julia Hall, came out on top last night as she was announced the winner of the by-election in Dinnington, beating Labour by 244 votes.

She was able to increase her party’s vote share in the historic mining town despite her predecessor, former Conservative councillor Charlie Wooding, having to leave his post. It follows a suspension over attendance issues.

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read said they had had a “strong campaign” and made some progress but it wasn’t enough this time.

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read

He said: “I’m disappointed, of course. We thought we had a strong campaign. We made some progress from where we were two years ago in this part of the world.

“We clearly didn’t get the result we’d hoped for. We know that the Tories put a huge amount of effort for the last six months into this and, clearly, we weren’t able to persuade enough people that there was a strong Labour alternative for this moment in time.

“I think as we move towards the general election, people’s focus turns to who we want to run this country. I think people might take a different view.”

When he was asked about Ms Hall, Cllr Read said he welcomed her at town hall and he was looking forward to working with her.

Cllr Read added: “I genuinely respect anybody who stands for election, who wants to represent their community – 99.9 per cent of the people who do it, do it for all the right reasons.

“Whatever our differences of political opinion are, I’m sure we’ll be working together trying to get the best for the Dinnington area.”

Jake Richards, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley, was seen campaigning for John Vjestica, the party’s candidate and former councillor in Dinnington.

He said he was also disappointed but added they would “learn from” it.

Mr Richards added: “However, a general election is very different to a local ward by-election and I am confident that people here want a change in government after 13 years of Conservative rule.”

Results

Julz Hall, Local Conservatives 1064

Tony Harrison, Reform UK 61

Peter Robert Key, Yorkshire Party 28

Paul Neville Martin, The Green Party 59

Matt Mears, Liberal Democrats 262

Dave Smith, Independent 196

John Vjestica, Labour Party 820

Electorate: 9,117

Ballot Papers Issued: 2,496

Spoilt papers: 6