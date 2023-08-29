Rotherham Council leader calls minister to ‘end borough’s HS2 worries’

The leader of Rotherham Council has sent an open letter to a minister to lift the so-called safeguarded land restrictions in connection with HS2.

Coun Chris Read, Rotherham Council leader. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Cllr Chris Read told Huw Merriman, the minister of state at the Department of Transport, that “hundreds of households” were still affected by “planning blight” – the safeguarded status.

It is reported that homes and businesses in parts of Bramley, Wales Bar and Aston which fell along the proposed “M18 route” for the Eastern Leg of HS2 were placed under restrictions to assist with the development of the scheme.

Rotherham Labour claimed that despite the government’s announcement that the M18 route would not go ahead 18 months ago, the safeguarded land restrictions have never been lifted.

In a letter to Mr Merriman, Cllr Read wrote: “For the hundreds of households that continue to be affected by planning blight, instigated by the safeguarded status of large areas of land in the Borough, there is real confusion about why the government cannot now come good and lift the safeguarding land restrictions.

“The anticipation of major infrastructure projects, such as HS2, can lead to a state of uncertainty and stagnation in the affected areas. Property values can decline, investment in the region may slow, and residents may feel hesitant to make long-term commitments due to the looming changes.”

When plans for the long-awaited study on the matter were published, Cllr Read claimed the government reiterated that none of the safeguarded land restrictions would change – “leaving hundreds of Rotherham residents with a seemingly never-ending headache”.

In a statement, Cllr Chris Read added: “Residents along the ill-fated M18 route have lived with the threat of HS2 hanging over them for quite long enough.

“It has been nearly two years since the government said they didn’t need to worry about it any longer and it’s time ministers finally came good on their word and lifted this blight on Rotherham properties. Imagine trying to explain to potential buyers of your home that the government isn’t going to buy it – but they’ve kept the right to do so anyway. It just doesn’t make any sense.