Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham Council’s leader has announced his new cabinet, with two new councillors joining the decision-making team.

The full council elects a leader who appoints and chairs the cabinet.

Each cabinet member has a specific area of responsibility, and the cabinet meets every other week to make decisions about budgets, anything that will result in income, expenditure or savings of £400,000 or more, or have a significant effect on two or more wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former mayor of Rotherham, councillor Robert Taylor, has been selected to oversee transport, jobs and the local economy, which was previously held by councillor Dominic Beck.

Councillor Chris Read

Councillor Joanna Baker-Rogers will take responsibility for supporting adult social care and health, which was left vacant after councillor David Roche retired at May’s election.

Councillor David Sheppard will be Cllr Read’s deputy leader, and take responsibility for social inclusion and neighbourhood working.

Councillor Saghir Alam will take on additional responsibilities as cabinet member for finance and safe and clean communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Allen will return as the cabinet member for Housing, and councillor Victoria Cusworth will remain responsible for the council’s children and young people’s services.