Rotherham Council’s Income team is among the top performers in the country and tenant arrears balances are down by half since 2018, a committee heard.

The council’s Improving Places Select Committee was told that as a result of their approach (and a significant transformation in the past), the Income team has seen the rent arrears balances reduced “year on, year”.

In a document the team stated that in the 2018/19 financial year, they had collected £3,889,397 – however, last year they only collected £1,698,528 (with a 100.13 per cent collection rate).

Paul Elliott, the Acting Head of Housing Operational Services, said that it was a “good thing” for the council as well as the tenants because “if they don’t have rent arrears, it means that they’re going to maintain that property and stay in their community”.

He added they have been seeing an “ongoing reduction in eviction rates” as well.

However, the supporting document shows that due to the increase in rents and service charges, alongside the significant increase in the cost of living, it is likely that the balance will increase this year – the forecast shows an arrears balance of £2,646,277.

Also, there are currently 5,450 accounts with a credit balance of £80 or more and total credits on rent accounts stand at approximately £1.631m.

Mr Elliott said in the last financial year they had seen “14 evictions which put us in one of the lowest providers in the country”.