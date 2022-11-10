Rotherham Council faces “significant financial pressure” of £18.2m budget black hole

In a financial report to full council on October 10, an overspend of £11.4m was predicted for the financial year 2022/23.

However, a new report to the council’s overview and scrutiny commitee states that the council currently estimates an overspend of £18.2m for the year.

More than £10m of the overspend is due to “unbudgeted costs” as a result of the war in Ukraine, inflation, energy price increases and the impact of the 2022/23 pay award.

The report adds that the overspend will be met through “significant use of the council’s reserves”, as well as a medium term financial strategy.

RMBC is not expecting additional funding from the Government to help mitigate the costs, and instead anticipates a potential reduction in Government funding.

The report puts the overspend down to placement pressures within children and young people’s services; the cost of school transport; and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The situation is not unique to Rotherham. The Local Government Association warned last month that councils are facing additional cost pressures of £2.4 billion in 2022/23.

In 2023/24, the LGA says there is a funding gap of £3.4 billion which rises to a gap of £4.5 billion in 2024/25 just to maintain services at pre-COVID levels.