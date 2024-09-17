Rotherham Council faces £6m overspend as demand for services higher than expected

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:12 BST
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has warned that it is heading for a £6m overspend this year, due to increased costs of providing vital services.

The authority’s second monitoring report of the financial year outlines that the forecast overspend is largely due to increased costs for residential placements for children in care, adult social care and home to school transport.

RMBC faces high costs from the previous period of elevated inflation, with social care services experiencing market prices increasing above inflation.

The report adds that RMBC will need to address the financial pressure, to prevent further use of its reserves when the new budget is set in spring.

Rotherham Council faces £6m overspend as demand for services higher than expected

By minimising borrowing and deferring capital programme expenses, the council is expected to save around £4m.

Council departments are currently working on budget recovery plans in a bid to identify cost-saving measures.

The report also highlights uncertainties around local government funding beyond 2024-25, exacerbated by the one-year financial settlement and potential changes following the change in government.

It states that the challenges faced by RMBC are mirrored across the UK as councils face ‘significant challenges’ in regards to the funding of social care and meeting the costs of rising demand.

