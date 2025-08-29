Rotherham Council confirms £800,000 funding to support domestic abuse services

Rotherham Council has approved proposals to allocate more than £800,000 of government funding to strengthen support for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has awarded the council £802,591 for the 2025/26 financial year as part of the Domestic Abuse Duty.

A decision published this week confirms the funding will be used to deliver measures required under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, and in line with the borough’s Domestic Abuse Strategy 2022–2027.

The money will support a range of initiatives including training, prevention work, and refuge provision, ensuring services are available to those experiencing abuse.

Rotherham Council has a legal duty to make sure survivors of domestic abuse have access to safe housing and support services, and the government funding is specifically provided to help meet that duty.

A report states that the funding will “support the continued delivery of safe accommodation and related services to meet the needs of victims, in line with statutory duties.”