Rotherham Council approves use of compulsory purchase order to clear burnt-out ‘eyesore’ nightclub

Rotherham Council has approved the use of a compulsory purchase order to clear a burnt-out former nightclub.

The buildings at 3-7 Corporation Street have been “continuously unused and derelict” following fire damage in 2007, and RMBC hopes to redevelop the site into apartments and commercial space.

A report to cabinet states that the “poor appearance of the site detracts from the appearance and vitality of the town”.

RMBC say the demolition is part of its wider plans to transform the area around the Forge Island development, which will become the town’s cultural quarter.

During yesterday’s cabinet meeting, councillor Denise Lelliott said: “It has been an eyesore for a long, long time.

“The reason why we’ve not done anything before is because the owner of those buildings has been unwilling to engage with the council.

