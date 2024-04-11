Rotherham Council approve 300 more homes on Grange Lane, Maltby – despite objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisa Brooks, planning officer for the authority, said issues such as the impact on the highway and local services had already been approved at outline stage in 2020, and the principle of 400 homes at the site has already been agreed.

Work is already underway on the first phase of the scheme to build 100 homes, and Jones Homes now has permission to begin phases two, three and four, which include 300 more.

The board was set to decide on the application for the second stage of homes at the site in March, but it was deferred until members had visited the site this morning (April 11).

When outline permission for the development was granted in 2020, Rotherham’s NHS Primary Care service said there was enough primary care provision, but that capacity for the whole site ‘may need to be looked into’.

An officer report states that upon asking for further details, the service ‘did not respond’ – so no medical provision will be provided.

The council received 20 objections to the scheme from residents, and others from Braithwell and Mickelbring Parish Council, Stainton Parish Council.

Objectors raised issues such as extra traffic and pollution; flooding; lack of school and GP places; loss of green space, and queried if the sewage system can cope.

Councillor Adam Tinsley, who represents the Maltby East Road, spoke at today’s planning board meeting to object to the scheme.

He told the meeting that the planning department should have ‘chased them [NHS Primary Care Service] down’ for a reply.

He added that he had a ‘massive concern’ about the potential for an accident on Stainton Lane, which is a 70mph road used by lorries.

Councillor Drew Tarmey said he would vote for the plan, but asked the chair of the board to write to the CCG about expanding GP capacity in the area.

Ms Brooks told the meeting that the planning department did chase the NHS for a response at the hybrid application stage.

“We consulted the CCG at that time on the local plan to see if there was sufficient capacity.

“We chased them a third time and received no response.”