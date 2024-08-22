An off-licence in Rotherham could be in trouble after police found it selling alcohol to a test purchaser on three occasions.

A corner shop in Rotherham could be stopped from selling alcohol after police said underage children have been able to get their hands on booze.

Members of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s (RMBC) licensing sub-committee will discuss the review of the licence of Rotherham’s Best on Cambridge Street in Clifton, Rotherham.

A report uploaded onto the council’s website stated that the application for this review into the premise’s licence had been made by the chief constable of South Yorkshire Police because the licence holder has failed to promote three of the licensing objectives:

prevention of crime and disorder

public safety

protection of children from harm.

An appendix of the report stated that the police had evidence of historic breaches, including alcohol being sold to a 17-year-old test purchaser on three occasions.

The report added: “The review application seeks the revocation of the premises licence.”

According to the document, in August 2022, the licensing authority had also submitted an application to review the premises licence for the same reasons above (for potentially selling alcohol to underage children) and the council’s sub-committee decided to revoke the owner’s licence in October that year.

However, a year later in August 2023, the owner’s appeal (to Sheffield Magistrates) had been successful and the court had issued a consent order imposing additional management control conditions on the licence, the document added.

A number of conditions, the police said, had been breached.

A decision will be made at a meeting next Thursday (August 29).