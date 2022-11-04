Rotherham club responds to allegations from residents of “drug use” and “fighting at the premises”

Rotherham Council held a meeting on Wednesday, November 2 to decide if conditions should be imposed on Anston Club’s premises certificate on the grounds that it is “failing to promote three of the licensing objectives, namely public safety, the prevention of crime and disorder and public nuisance; and not operating in good faith as a ‘qualifying club'”.

RMBC’s licensing department applied for a review of the club premises certificate issued to Anston Club, following complaints from residents of “drug use”, “and fighting at the premises”.

However, during the meeting, Alan Pogorzelec, licensing manager at RMBC said that the although the council initially sought to revoke the licence, following discussions with the club’s legal representative, the council felt that the “revocation of the licence may no longer be appropriate”.

RMBC's licensing department applied for a review of the club premises certificate issued to Anston Club, following complaints from residents of "drug use", "and fighting at the premises".

Mr Pogorzelec added that a number of conditions had been agreed with the club instead.

Documents state that an email from a resident was received in July 2022 “reporting drug use, drug dealing and fighting at the premises”.

“The complainant further stated residents were scared and threats of violence were commonplace,” added a statement from RMBC’s senior enforcement officer Keeley Ladlow.

The licensing service was contacted in July 2021 by the council’s housing services department, stating that a council tenant reported a “significant decline in his mental health caused by the premises”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidents were reported to the police on July 11, 2021, including allegations of “snorting cocaine”, “two cars being driven into a person at the premises”, “30 -40 people fighting, one male knocked unconscious”, and those involved in alleged fights “making threats of violence towards residents.”

Ms Ladlow’s statement added that Robert Fisher, club secretary, “accepted that the premises were out of control on 11th July but didn’t accept there was a drugs issue at the premises stating that they are a family club.”

Her statement also added that following a visit from Ms Ladlow and South Yorkshire Police in on 21st July 2021, “South Yorkshire Police used two cocaine identification wipes – one in the male toilets and on in the female. The male toilets tested a strong positive on flat surfaces including the toilet seat, the female toilets tested positive on the baby change.”

“Mr Fisher stated that on 11th July 2021 it ‘went off the scale’ and was ‘like a drugs war outside of the premises’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no confidence in Mr Kavanagh or Mr Fisher’s ability to improve the running of the club premises, comply with Section 136 Licensing Act 2003 or uphold the licensing objectives.

“Lengthy and repeated visits have been undertaken at the premises, alongside written warnings and notices to improve, these have however not resulted in any improvements being made or compliance.”

A representation from South Yorkshire Police states that the club was placed on a police action plan in September 2021 following a “string of reports” for anti-social behaviour.

It adds that a report was received on June 20, 2022 of a “disturbance” at the club, with “10-12 persons involved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended and found “no fighting taking place”, but did find “evidence of after-hours sales” whilst viewing CCTV.

“It seems that the club has gone back to not upholding the club rules and therefore SYP has no confidence in the management of the club and fully support the council on their review of the club licence,” adds the representation.

Ms Ladlow’s statement adds that a resident “stated regular fights were taking place, groups were drinking on the street, and this was causing broken glass and discarded drug paraphernalia” via an email in June 2022.

Upon investigating “two incidents which had been reported to police” in May and June, Martin Kavanagh, club president, and Robert Fisher, club secretary, accepted there was a “large number of persons inside the premises”, but “denied fighting had taken place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added that an incident had taken place on June 20, but “across the road from the premises”.

“Footage was viewed for 20th June which did show police officers arriving and speaking with a male outside of the premises,” it said. “Fighting was not seen on the footage.”

Ms Ladlow added that CCTV from June 16, 17, 19, 20 and 21 found alcohol was sold on 17 occasions after midnight – past the time that the club premises certificate authorises the sale or supply of alcohol.

Residents defend club

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident wrote in support of the club, stating that they found “the whole thing silly”, adding: “It’s the only place some of the older generationgo and I would hate for it to be taken away because of lies fed by the newer members of the community.”

A resident who has been a member of the club since 1979 also wrote in support of the club, stating: “For myself and many others, Anston Club is an asset which gives an OAP like myself and many other people somewhere to go.”

Mr Fisher told the meeting: “The trouble was over the football last year and the action plan was started then.”

He added that there had been “no trouble at all”, and staff “fill in things the best we can and I can guarantee you that everything will be absolutely, totally properly now”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t want the club to fail,” he continued. “I can only aplogise for not getting things right.”