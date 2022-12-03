A Rotherham club has kept its licence following allegations from residents of “drug use” and “fighting”.

Rotherham Council held a meeting on Wednesday, November 2 to decide if conditions should be imposed on Anston Club’s premises certificate on the grounds that it is “failing to promote three of the licensing objectives, namely public safety, the prevention of crime and disorder and public nuisance; and not operating in good faith as a ‘qualifying club'”.

RMBC’s licensing department applied for a review of the club premises certificate issued to Anston Club, following complaints from residents of “drug use”, “and fighting at the premises”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, Alan Pogorzelec, licensing manager at RMBC said that the although the council initially sought to revoke the licence, following discussions with the club’s legal representative, the council felt that the “revocation of the licence may no longer be appropriate”.

Rotherham Council held a meeting on Wednesday, November 2 to decide if conditions should be imposed on Anston Club’s premises certificate on the grounds that it is “failing to promote three of the licensing objectives, namely public safety, the prevention of crime and disorder and public nuisance; and not operating in good faith as a ‘qualifying club'”.

Mr Pogorzelec added that a number of conditions had been agreed with the club instead.

Documents state that an email from a resident was received in July 2022 “reporting drug use, drug dealing and fighting at the premises”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidents were reported to the police on July 11, 2021, including allegations of “snorting cocaine”, “two cars being driven into a person at the premises”, “30 -40 people fighting, one male knocked unconscious”, and those involved in alleged fights “making threats of violence towards residents.”

A representation from South Yorkshire Police states that the club was placed on a police action plan in September 2021 following a “string of reports” for anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident wrote in support of the club, stating that they found “the whole thing silly”, adding: “It’s the only place some of the older generationgo and I would hate for it to be taken away because of lies fed by the newer members of the community.”

A petition signed my more than 100 members in support of the club was also submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad