Rotherham Civic Theatre set to re-open later this week for first time in 18 months

The 60 year-old venue will open on September 3, after it had to close its doors in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Theatre-goers will be treated to a new-look venue, after a £350,000 refurbishment programme, including a new coffee shop, a new relocated box office, refurbished reception area, new bar and smaller performance spaces for alternative shows.

Singer-songwriter Lauren Housley will star on the theatre’s re-opening night, performing songs from her new album, Girl from the North – which was written and recorded in Rotherham.

Civic theatre.

The theatre will be offering a free behind-the-scenes look and entertainment on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September as part of the re-opening weekend.

The opening week also sees Rotherham actor, writer, and director Danny Mellor in his one man show, and a celebration of Arthur Wharton’s rise to fame as the first black professional footballer.

The season will draw to a close with the much-loved pantomime Aladdin.

Councillor David Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion at Rotherham Council, said; “The closure of Rotherham Civic Theatre has left a huge gap in the lives of so many people – both audiences and the dedicated staff who work there – so we are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming them back and can’t wait to show off the new facilities.

“We have the green light from the Government and Public Health to open in a safe manner, so we will be asking our audiences to take precautions when they visit, including wearing face coverings at appropriate times and washing their hands but we will be operating at full occupancy.”

Jo Longworth, the manager at Rotherham Theatre added: “Theatres were amongst the first venues to close and the last to re-open – understandably so. But it’s been a tough time and there were periods when we thought this day would never come, but now we are so excited to be back with a fantastic Autumn season and lots of sparkling new facilities for people to enjoy.