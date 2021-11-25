Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to join the festivities.

Where and when is the Rotherham Christmas lights switch on taking place?

The main switch on will take place in All Saints’ Square, where Rotherham’s Mayor, councillor Jenny Andrews, will do the honour of switching on the lights.

Last year's virtual Christmas lights switch on

Activities are taking place all across the town centre from noon.

A gin and craft market will kick off the festivities on Effingham Street, from noon until 8pm.

Over in Effingham Square, festive digital performances from the care home choir will be screened throughout the night.

The Thorpe Hesley Brass Band will be providing the carols and Christmas songs outside Rotherham Interchange from 6.30pm

A puppet sing-a-long show will take place at market Square near Boots from The Lips, at 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Over in All Saints Square, vintage singer Miss Trixie Holiday will kick off the entertainment at 6pm, followed by Sheffield Community Gospel Choir at 6.35pm and 7.30pm, followed by poetry and performance from Rotherham Open Mic Performance at 7.10pm.

Where can you park for Rotherham Christmas lights switch on?

There is also free parking in council-owned pay and display car parks from 4pm.

The Met Office has forecast a chilly evening, with temperatures set to drop to four degrees Celsius by 6pm, so don’t forget to wrap up warm