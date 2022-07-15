Rotherham children’s home to be rubber-stamped

If approved, a property on Moor Lane in North Ravenfield will be converted to a children’s home for one child.

The application has been submitted by Solo Independent Living Adolescence Care Services Ltd, a provider of residential care for children and youngpeople.

A report by planning officers to be presented to RMBC’s planning board at their next meeting on July 21.

It states that that the property would be occupied by only one young person at a time up to the age of 18, and would be staffed 24/7 with a ratio of two staff to one child.

The report adds that shift patterns run from 8am to 8pm, and 8pm to 8am “which may result in having four cars parked in the driveway for approximately 30 minutes”.

Seven representations from residents have been submitted – residents have objected on the grounds of parking issues, “increased traffic hazards,” and the “unacceptable” location of the home near to a pub.

Ravenfield Parish Council objected on the grounds of “insufficient car parking for staff, family and visitors”, and also say “there are already a number of these facilities in Ravenfield and proportionately across the size of Ravenfield feel that there is a sufficient amount.”

Planners say that the “comings and goings” at the home “may differ from the level of activity beyond that which would normally be associated with a dwelling house, however, it is not considered to be of a level which would create a significant impact on the residential amenity.”

“The transportation officer raises no objections in relation to Highway Safety concerns and is happy with the level of parking available on the site.

“It is considered that any noise and disturbance generated would be akin to a “traditional” residential dwelling, and whilst there could be an increase in comings and goings especially at shift change over times, this would be within daytime hours so would not create such a significant impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents that would justify refusing planning permission on these grounds.”