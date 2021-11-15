Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal: Council leader offers reassurance that help is available to survivors

Last week, Rotherham Councillors united to acknowledge the “true scale” of child sexual exploitation, following a report that alleged CSE may be happening on the same scale as in the past.

Rotherham’s Conservative group released a bombshell report alleging that councillors has found “multiple examples of active grooming and CSE in multiple locations across Rotherham”, and called on the Labour administration to retrain staff and acknowledge the issue.

Councillor Chris Read, the leader of Rotherham Council, says he didn’t want anyone to be put off reporting CSE.

“It’s important that people know we have dedicated services in place in Rotherham to tackle child sexual exploitation, supporting young people and families who are affected, and to bring offenders to justice,” said Coun Read.

“And while arguments may play out amongst the politicians about how to ensure absolutely no stone is unturned, I really don’t want anyone to let that put them off from coming forward.

“It is only on the basis of the information that comes from the public, and the people who ask for help, that we can ensure all the necessary actions are taken.

“So if you are worried about the safety of a particular child or young person, please let the council know by calling 01709 336080 or using the council’s website and following the link on the homepage.

“If you’ve worries about something you’ve seen or heard more generally, or you have been a victim of a crime, you should let the police know by dialling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

“And if you’ve been hurt in the past, we fund a variety of counselling and support services – including support for families – from GROW, Rotherham Rise, and Rothacs. They’re only a phone call away and you can find their details online or on the council’s website.”

For more information, please see: https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/166/sexual-exploitation.

