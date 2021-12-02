Rotherham child sexual exploitation: Abuse charity recruiting new trustees

The charity offers free specialist counselling to help survivors of sexual and domestic abuse.

Clients include women, men and young people who have experienced rape and sexual abuse including childhood sexual exploitation.

Its work has been praised in an independent evaluation earlier this year, and has been described as a ‘jewel in abuse counselling provision across Rotherham. ’

Dr Anne Cooper, chair of Rothacs’ board of trustees

Dr Anne Cooper, chair of Rothacs’ board of trustees, said new trustees were needed to support the valuable work of the organisation and help shape its future.

“We would welcome new members who would bring diversity, more life skills and enthusiasm to our dedicated board of trustees. We are a charity and depend on external funding to continue our work.

“Our task is to support the skilled and hard-working Rothacs’ team who have kept the service going throughout the restrictions of the Covid pandemic because they know what a difference it makes.”

Anyone interested in becoming a trustee should contact [email protected] to arrange an informal chat about what it involves.