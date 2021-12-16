A sub-group, made up of councillors Victoria Cusworth, Maggi Clark and Jenny Andrews met with senior officers, the NHS trauma and resilience service and providers of commissioned services in Rotherham, to understand what support services are offered.

Councillors also met with officers from five other councils; Durham County Council; Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council; Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council; Sunderland Council; and Telford and Wrekin Council, in a bid to find out how each authority manages its services for survivors.

Following the research, councillors note in a report that ‘there is a comprehensive level of post-abuse support for adult survivors of CSE in Rotherham.’

The sub-group also identified "areas where processes could be streamlined, enhanced and accountability improved".

“The breadth of the service offer in Rotherham, and its trauma informed approach, was held to be an exemplar of good practice by many of the authorities we spoke to,” states a report to be presented to the improving lives select commission on December 21.

What will happen as a result of the report?

The report recommends that post-CSE services are transferred to the adult social care, housing and public health directorate, from the Children and Young People’s department, to ‘enable the greater integration and coordination of support pathways that are available to adult victims of trauma as children’.

It also recommends that ‘survivors’ voices are captured to inform future reviews of post abuse services’, and that consideration is given to the language used ‘to ensure that it is positive and inclusive of the needs of those accessing services’.

The report also recommends that annual training is offered to councillors, and the report, and councillors are given a ‘steer’ on activity within the service.

If you have been affected by the subject of this article, please contact the Rotherham Abuse Counselling service on: 01709 835482 or at [email protected]

https://www.rothacs.org.uk/