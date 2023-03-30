News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham cemetery to double in size

South Anston’s cemetery will double in size, if extension plans are approved.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:46 BST

Applicants hope to increase the cemetery size by 0.8 acres, using agricultural land to the south eastern edge of the site on Sheffield Road.

The cemetery, which is reaching capacity, will be able to provide spaces for the next 15 years if the plans are approved.

A new access will be created to replace the existing two accesses to the agricultural field, which will provide ” unrestricted visibility in either direction along Sheffield Road”.

The existing access will be closed, and a further 10 parking spaces will be created.

“The proposal allows improvements in the establishment of improved access arrangements with better visibility and provision of off-street parking spaces.“Ten spaces are sufficient to provide for the relatively small gatherings at the burial service and the occasional public use of the cemetery,” add planning documents.

Residents can comment on the plans until April 10.

