South Anston’s cemetery will double in size, if extension plans are approved.

Applicants hope to increase the cemetery size by 0.8 acres, using agricultural land to the south eastern edge of the site on Sheffield Road.

The cemetery, which is reaching capacity, will be able to provide spaces for the next 15 years if the plans are approved.

A new access will be created to replace the existing two accesses to the agricultural field, which will provide ” unrestricted visibility in either direction along Sheffield Road”.

The existing access will be closed, and a further 10 parking spaces will be created.

