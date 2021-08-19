Rotherham care agency rated “requires improvement”

The watchdog inspected TLB 24/7 Healthcare Limited, based on Fitzwilliam Road, on July 16.

Inspectors found the firm, which provides care to around 68 people in their own homes, to “require improvement” overall, but “good” in areas relating to effectiveness, care, and responsiveness.

The overall rating for the service has changed from good to requires improvement.

Rotherham Council.

A breach of regulation in regards to governance was also found.

A report from the inspection found that: “people we spoke with and their relatives were complimentary about the care they or their family member received.”

Inspectors raised concerns in the “safety” category, stating in the report that “risk associated with people’s care had not always been identified or actions taken to reduce them”.

“We looked at one person’s care records and found they required a hoist for all transfers, however, there was no information to guide staff to carry out this task safely. Following our inspection, the provider took action to address this concern,” it adds.

However, the report found that the provider “had systems in place to safeguard people from the risk of abuse”, and that “medication records were regularly reviewed to ensure people received their medicines safely”.

Inspectors also found that: “the management team did not have a system in place to ensure staff were taking part in the testing programme for COVID-19 in line with government guidance.

“This led to staff not testing on a frequent basis.”