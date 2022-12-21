A by-election will take place in Rotherham next month, the council has confirmed.

The poll will be held on January 26 following the resignation of Paul Hague from Keppel ward in November.

Potential candidates have until December 29 to submit their nomination papers.

Keppel ward includes Thorpe Hesley, Scholes, Grange Park, and parts of Kimberworth and Kimberworth Park.

Residents in the ward have until midnight on Tuesday January 10 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register, and the deadline for applications for new or changes to existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on January 11. The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday 18 January 2023.