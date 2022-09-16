News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham bins and other council services disrupted on bank holiday Monday to mark Queen’s funeral

A number of Rotherham Council services will be closed or have amended operating hours on Monday September 19, the Bank Holiday for the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.

By Danielle Andrews
Friday, 16th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 12:31 pm

From 8pm on Friday September 15 until 8am on Tuesday September 20 Rotherham Council essential services will be taking emergency telephone calls only.

Bin collections will go ahead, but an hour earlier than usual.

Rotherham markets, libraries and neighbourhod hubs will also be closed, as will Rotherham theatres box office.

Parks and green spaces will be open as usual, but without services running.

Watersports and cycle hire at Rother Valley Country park will also be closed.

Normal services will resume at 8am on Tuesday September 20.

Memorial services are due to take place at Rotherham Minster on Saturday at 6pm, and books of condolences can be signed at Rotherham Town Hall, Riverside House and Rotherham Minster.

An online book of condolences also opened on RMBC’s website.

