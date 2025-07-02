Rotherham backs UK steel and tougher supplier standards in new ethical procurement shake-up

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is set to tighten the rules on how it buys goods and services, with a renewed focus on supporting British industry, tackling climate change, and promoting fair working practices.

A revised ethical procurement policy, due to go before cabinet on 7 July, brings together a range of existing commitments into a single framework guiding how suppliers are chosen and contracts awarded.

One of the key changes is the council’s decision to re-sign the UK Steel Charter, reaffirming its support for British-made steel after its original 2015 pledge quietly lapsed. The move is intended to back UK jobs, reduce emissions, and boost local supply chains.

The updated policy also outlines stronger action on modern slavery, new requirements to support environmental targets, and clearer expectations around the delivery of social value in local projects.

The council is expected to formally sign the UK Steel Charter by September, with the refreshed policy set for review again in summer 2026.