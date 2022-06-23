Rotherham Armed Forces Day parade details announced

Following a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will kick off at 10.30am with a traditional parade starting from College Street led by The Nottinghamshire Band of The Corps of Royal Engineers accompanied by Officers, Soldiers, Cadets and Veterans.

Following a parade inspection in All Saints’ Square there will be a Service of Worship and speeches to remember those who died, and to give thanks to veterans and active servicemen and women.

The official Armed Forces Day flag will be lowered by veteran Mr Frank Wells.

RMBC

Councillor Tajamal Khan, the mayor of Rotherham, said: “Armed Forces Day is such an important event, acknowledging men and women across the services, those who have served or are serving today including those who supported the country through the pandemic.

“It’s wonderful to see our town pay tribute to our military community, and that it is so well supported by people from across the borough. Armed Forces Day is certainly a highlight in the Rotherham calendar.”

Councillor Eve Rose Keenan, armed forces champion, added: “We’re really proud that Rotherham is home to one of the biggest celebrations of our military community. Armed Forces Day is a great opportunity for us to all come together to remember and thank those who have fought for our country as well as showing our support for those currently serving.”

“It will be an emotional but proud day for us all.”