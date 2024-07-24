Rother Valley Country Park improvements to be scaled back amid rising costs

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 24th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
A scheme to improve Rother Valley Country Park will be scaled back as costs escalate, according to a new report

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council secured £5.5m in government funding to improve the popular country park, with a new waterfront café, play areas and parking.

However, plans to relocate the cycling centre, and build a new riverside walking path and events space will be scrapped, as costs spiral.

Plans for a new cafe at Thrybergh Country Park have also been scrapped, and the existing cafe will be refurbished instead.

A report to RMBC’s cabinet, to be discussed on July 29, blames ‘the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market’ for increasing the costs of materials, construction, and fees across the two schemes.

If approved by cabinet next week, cash set aside for the Parkgate-Eastwood Bridge scheme will be re allocated to the country park improvements.

Work at Rother Valley will begin this September, with completion expected in October 2025.

