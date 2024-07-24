Rother Valley Country Park improvements to be scaled back amid rising costs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council secured £5.5m in government funding to improve the popular country park, with a new waterfront café, play areas and parking.
However, plans to relocate the cycling centre, and build a new riverside walking path and events space will be scrapped, as costs spiral.
Plans for a new cafe at Thrybergh Country Park have also been scrapped, and the existing cafe will be refurbished instead.
A report to RMBC’s cabinet, to be discussed on July 29, blames ‘the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market’ for increasing the costs of materials, construction, and fees across the two schemes.
If approved by cabinet next week, cash set aside for the Parkgate-Eastwood Bridge scheme will be re allocated to the country park improvements.
Work at Rother Valley will begin this September, with completion expected in October 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.