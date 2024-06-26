Rother Valley candidates on why you should vote for them in the general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Rother Valley will take to the polls on July 4, to select their local MP and have their say in who forms the upcoming government.

The constituency was last represented in the House of Commons by its first-ever Conservative MP, Alexander Stafford, who was elected in 2019.

Mr Stafford will be defending his seat against four other candidates – from Labour, Reform, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

The latest polling for the general election predicts a Labour gain for Rother Valley, with Jake Richards predicted to take almost 40 per cent of the vote.

Clockwise - Alexander Stafford, Colin Taylor, Tony Harrison, Paul Neville Martin, Jake Richards.

Since Nigel Farage became leader of Reform UK, the party has seen a rise in the polls – and is now predicted to beat the Conservatives to second place, with 26 per cent of the vote.

The polls also predict that the Conservatives will take 23 per cent of the vote, the Greens five per cent, and the Liberal Democrats four per cent.

Here, each candidate for Rother Valley tells the electorate why they deserve your vote.

Jake Richards, Labour

“This election is a choice – between five more years of Tory government or change with Labour.

“I’m campaigning for change because our towns and villages need more. We need better buses, to recruit police officers and rebuild community policing.

“We need to cut NHS waiting lists, which are at record levels here in Rotherham. We need a plan to grow the economy and help pensioners and families with the cost of living crisis.

“We need to invest in our roads and support local and independent businesses – the lifeblood of the economy. All of this is possible.

“As your local MP, I will champion these causes and ensure our voice is heard at the top of government.

“But we also know, after 14 years, that the broken Conservative Party is unable to deliver the change we need. We don’t want to wake up on July 5 with more of the same. It’s time for change. But change will only come if you vote for it.”

Alexander Stafford – Conservative

“I have ensured that I have been visible and approachable for the last four years. Working hard in the community and in Parliament, day in day out, not just making an appearance at election time. My constituents know who I am, what I’ve achieved and what I am campaigning for.

“No one in Rother Valley wants to see four years of wall-to-wall Labour. A Labour council, mayor, Starmer in 10 Downing Street and potentially a Labour MP. It is bad for democracy and Labour cannot be trusted to hold each other to account.”

Colin Taylor, Liberal Democrat

“I am standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Rother Valley in the upcoming general election.

“I have been married for 45 years and have four grown-up children and nine grandchildren. I worked in the IT department for a major bank for nearly 30 years and am an active member of my local church.

“My Christian faith is important to me and defines who I am. I am chair of Whiston Parish Council and I live within the Rother Valley area.

“I am opposed to the over development of houses in Rother Valley and formed Whiston Residents Action Group. While I acknowledge we need more houses, these need to be built responsibly, for example, the proposed developments in Whiston will only increase flooding in the village.

“If elected I would prioritise mental health alongside physical health. It’s important the public can see a GP when necessary and get the help and support they need.

“I care about the homeless and volunteer at a local homeless charity.

“I would introduce ‘sewage busters’ for our region to hold water companies to account, conducting unannounced water inspections to prevent water firms concealing pollution throughout Rother Valley.”

Tony Harrison, Reform UK

“I was born and raised in Doncaster, and I moved to Dinnington just over 14 years ago, a true Yorkshireman through and through.

“My family and I have deep connections throughout Rother Valley and South Yorkshire, so I know the area and its people well.

“Both of my grandparents were in the armed forces and fought in the Second World War.

“One grandfather was in the Royal Navy and survived, however, the other was in the Coldstream Guards, and was killed on D-Day on the beaches of Normandy, so the recent D-Day 80-year commemorations were quite poignant for me, Patriotism together with the love of my country runs through my veins.

“Both of my grandfathers had worked in the local pits, one in Treeton and the other at Maltby. My father also had a spell working at Maltby Colliery, so a solid work ethic was engrained into me at an early age.

“If elected, I will stand up and be a voice for all the people of Rother Valley, not just the few.

“I will call out the failings of both the previous Conservative and Labour governments as well as standing up to the new government.

“My priorities will be reducing anti-social behaviour, more youth services, tackling the wrongdoings in the private rental sector such as on the Little London Estate in Maltby, encourage inward investment and well paid high skilled jobs of the future to be created, creating hope and prosperity for future generations.”

Paul Neville Martin, Green Party

“I come from Wales Bar where I’ve lived for over 20 years.

“I’m married with two children. Being an adoptive dad led me into my career as a residential care worker for children in the care system. In my job, I’m the trauma informed lead for our home. This is something I’m passionate about. I want vulnerable children to feel loved and valued and to have the opportunity to succeed, that is what every child deserves.

“I’ve been a councillor in Rother Valley for over 15 years, and I love serving the local community. I’m also a volunteer with local football club, Swallownest FC, as well as being a fan of the Sheffield Eagles Rugby League Club.

“I’m a practising Christian and attend Bethesda Church in Swallownest. My faith led me to joining the Green Party because the party is passionate about protecting people and the planet.