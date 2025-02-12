Plans for a £2.6m restoration of a well loved Sheffield park cafe have been outlined in a public meeting.

The latest proposals for the scheme which would refurbish and improve the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park were outlined at a meeting in the cafe on Monday, February 10.

Following a public consultation last Summer, the Rose Garden Cafe Partnership invited people to meet the project architect Chris Hill and to see the latest design scheme for the cafe. Around 50 people turned out.

The cafe was closed by the council in July 2022, following safety concerns, and reopened fully last summer after 15 months of campaigning by local groups against its demolition.

The council agreed to establish an independent Rose Garden Cafe Partnership which is made up of representatives of Sheffield City Council, Friends of Graves Park and Save the Rose Garden Cafe Campaign, which has been working together on the scheme.

Chris Hallam, the independent chairman of the Rose Garden Cafe Partnership, said: “We feel that we have incorporated many of the ideas from the public consultation into the design scheme.

“The plans include repairs to the front wall, new roof covering, new windows and patio doors, the renovation of the clock tower along with improved toilets and access.

“There will also be a new kitchen and extended exterior seating areas.

“Graves is Sheffield’s largest park and it’s only right that we have sought to increase access, participation and inclusion in our design scheme’.

He said the design proposals also included for increased community use and hire which was ranked the number one priority out of the consultation.

“The reaction to our plans was really positive and encouraging,” he said. “We hope people liked what what we have produced and the challenge now is to secure the funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and other sources to secure its future for the next 100 years.”