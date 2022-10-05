Roadworks on Sheffield – Rotherham Parkway due for completion at the end of October

The works, which began in February 2021, will end by October 2022, according to a budget report.

The project will create an extra lane in each direction between Catcliffe and the M1, and the roundabout at J33 of the M1 will be widened.

“Progress on the scheme is good and on target to complete by the end of October,” states the budget report.

An underspend of £1.38M is due to a “reduction in costs on the employer risk element of the contract”, and discussions are currently taking place with the contractor about arrangements to bring the scheme and contractual arrangements to a close.

The speed limit on the A630 will be permanently reduced to 50mph, in a bid to improve air quality.