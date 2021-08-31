Roadworks near Barnsley college to continue as term begins
Traffic management schemes to allow safe access to a Barnsley near a school are set to be implemented, as term begins.
Roadworks are in place on Dodworth Road near Horizon College while a gyratory through Penny Pie Park is under construction.
A number of management measures have been announced by Barnsley Council, to allow safe access to the school when term begins in September.
Pedestrians are advised not to cross “live highways at any time”, and to use marked pedestrian routes.
Footpath access along Dodworth Road will be within the college car park until the new footpath is constructed.
Motorists are also advised there will be no right turn when exiting the college, and vehicles travelling to the town centre or Pogmoor Road must follow the diversion to the M1 and then follow the new gyratory.
A council spokesperson said: “Traffic management is in place to keep all residents and those working on the site safe, and we thank people for their patience during the improvement works.”