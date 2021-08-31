Roadworks near Barnsley college to continue as term begins

Roadworks are in place on Dodworth Road near Horizon College while a gyratory through Penny Pie Park is under construction.

A number of management measures have been announced by Barnsley Council, to allow safe access to the school when term begins in September.

Pedestrians are advised not to cross “live highways at any time”, and to use marked pedestrian routes.

The road.

Footpath access along Dodworth Road will be within the college car park until the new footpath is constructed.

Motorists are also advised there will be no right turn when exiting the college, and vehicles travelling to the town centre or Pogmoor Road must follow the diversion to the M1 and then follow the new gyratory.