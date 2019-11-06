Roads outside five Sheffield schools could be closed to traffic
Roads by five schools in Sheffield could be closed to traffic during drop off and pick up times.
Sheffield Council will approach the schools to see if they are willing to take part in the School Streets scheme, which aims to cut down on pollution and make it safer for pupils.
Nether Edge, Dobcroft Infant, Oasis Fir Vale, Anns Grove and Holt House will be asked if they want to trial the scheme.
Coun Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport, said: “The council is going to pilot the scheme as part of our work to encourage safer, greener and healthier travel to school.
“The criteria is the schools must have a road outside their entrance that we consider suitable for road closure during the set times and the road is not a major bus route. These schools are already actively engaged in the school travel planning process.”