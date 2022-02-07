Dr Alan Billings held a roundtable event, in a bid to hear concerns around road safety in the borough, which will shape his new police and crime plan, due for publication next month.

The police and crime commissioner heard from members of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership about issues that have been raised by communities across the borough.

Other "common issues" included HGVs using unsuitable roads, and high demand from parish councils for traffic calming measures.

Dr Billings said in the plan: “Issues around road safety and speeding began to dominate many conversations at town and parish council meetings.

“I will give support to the Road Safety Partnership’s work in seeking to improve safety in towns and villages and will convene a meeting with partners with the aim of sharing information and understanding the work being undertaken in this area.”

A report following the roundtable states that ‘the main concern seems to be the speed at which vehicles travel, and this is especially concerning for residents in the more rural and quieter villages’.

“During the periods of lockdown the number of concerns increased rapidly, particularly from within rural communities.

“Concerns have been raised by residents from across South Yorkshire, and are not confined to a particular district.

“Our assessment of the reason for the increase in issues being raised is that it is most likely due to people having been at home and taking more regular walks and exercise, particularly during the day time, and therefore people taking more notice of the traffic.”

A public survey undertaken in June and July 2021 found that South Yorkshire residents rated speeding as their biggest road safety concern, followed by more police enforcement; drink/drug driving; road maintenance and mobile phone use.

The information will be used to ‘better inform communities of the options available for tackling road safety issues within their area, and which agency should be approached’.