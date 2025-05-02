Riverside Gardens makeover to begin after Rotherham Council finalises contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-awaited revamp of parts of Rotherham town centre is now officially moving forward, as Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has approved the final construction contract for a major improvement project.

The £4.1m scheme will see transformation work start at Riverside Gardens, Corporation Street, and Upper Millgate, with local firm C R Reynolds awarded the job. This comes after a previous attempt to find a contractor failed, prompting the council to rethink its approach.

Plans include creating a new public space along the riverside, sprucing up Corporation Street, and improving the junction at Ship Hill. These works are part of the wider Town Centre Masterplan, backed by government funding through the Levelling Up and Future High Streets programmes.

RMBC initially ran a tender process for just the Riverside Gardens element, but several firms pulled out, citing unclear risks and not enough design detail to give a reliable price. In response, the Council switched to a two-stage design and build approach, working directly with the contractor to develop final designs and costs before construction begins.

An artist impression of Riverside Gardens

The Riverside car park will permanently close on Monday, 28 April to make room for this exciting new public space. The project will feature landscaped terraces, a riverside walk with views of the River Don, natural play areas for children, new seating, and upgraded footpaths along Corporation Street. The aim is to make the area more accessible, with shorter road crossings and easier routes for cyclists travelling both ways along Corporation Street.

The development will create a much-needed green space for residents and visitors, connecting the town centre to the river and offering a pleasant spot for families to enjoy.

While the Riverside car park will be closing, alternative parking can be found nearby at Forge Island and the Scala car park. And in a move to make it easier for town centre visitors, RMBC is introducing free parking for the first hour in council-operated car parks throughout the week, in addition to existing free weekend parking.

Councillor Robert Taylor, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “It’s an exciting time for the town centre and fantastic that we’re ready to forge ahead and start work on Riverside Gardens. The project will help create a clear, accessible and vibrant route between the town centre and Forge Island.

“The project will also provide a green space for residents and visitors to relax in, with connections to the river and nature for families to enjoy. I look forward to seeing the project develop and would like to encourage all our residents to visit Forge Island as we prepare to welcome two new restaurants soon.”