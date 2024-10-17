Riverside footpath next to Sheffield care home rejected for being too narrow

Planning permission for a proposed walkway and cycleway which campaigners and councillors found too narrow next to a Sheffield care home has been rejected.

After a lengthy debate at Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee this week, members have decided to refuse planning permission for a footpath next to the River Sheaf as it would have been less than three metres wide.

Members were told that when the plans for a care home were approved back in 2013 on Troutbeck Road, one of the conditions was that the details of the proposed riverside walk/cycleway shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.

The details should have included proposals for providing a link from the riverside walk/cycleway to the adopted highway and such link and riverside walk/cycleway shall be provided prior to the development being occupied, a report said.

However, while the care opened in 2017, it opened without the riverside walk/cycleway being provided.

This was put to the planning committee by the planning enforcement team.

A report said: “The proposed details feature a walkway of approximately 78 metres in length.

“The width would range from 2.0 to 2.8 metres. Its boundaries feature a 1.4 metre high timber post-and-rail fence to the riverside, and a 1.8 metre high paladin fence to the opposite boundary.”

The proposal, from Gladman Retirement Living and Steps Rehabilitation Centre Ltd, received 66 letters of objection, with people raising concerns, among other things, about width, safety, parking, maintenance and surface.

At the meeting, objectors told members (and officers) that by allowing planning conditions not to be implemented the council would set a precedent for future breaches and send a message to developers that they could ignore them.

As a member of the public, ward councillor Cllr Barbara Masters also objected to the plans.

She said while the original application “clearly states that a three-metre wide footpath is to be provided yet on page 102 of this report it states ‘that condition 13 does not specify a minimum walkway width’.”

She added the developer had built (and opened) the care home without also constructing the walkway and “the developer had full knowledge that building encroached on the proposed walkway, and now argues for one of the widths ranging from 2.0 to 2.9 m instead of 3m.”

She added: “I believe this demonstrates a total disregard for planning laws and takes advantage of the pressures planning enforcement are under.

“It should not be condoned.”

In reaction to all that, Chris Heeley from the planning department said with regards to the width it had not been specified in the original outline permission.

At the debate, Cllr Garry Weatherall said they (the councillors) shouldn’t be there discussing the proposals as it was “illegal”. He added they (the developer) “broke the bargain”.

When Cllr Nikki Belfield asked Mr Heeley what enforcement means she was told that the developer could be served with a breach of condition notice which could then lead to prosecution and unlimited fines.

Cllr Brian Holmshaw asked Mr Heeley whether there was any practical reason, structural or otherwise, why the original proposal shouldn’t be completed to get a three-metre path.

He was told that the practical implications of a wider path would have greater cost – including more loss of trees.

Cllr Holmshaw added when a bicycle passes a wheelchair – and vice versa – it’s “troublesome” when the path is not at least 3m.

In the comment section, Cllr Tony Downing said it never “ceased to amaze me” how landowners and developers can put a plan in and deviate from that plan and get away with it.

“It’s just frustrating,” he added and called developers to stick with the applications.

Cllr Richard Williams said if the committee approved the application now that would “undermine the authority, the planning committee and the planning authority”.

“I think it’s time to put a stand in the ground,” he added.

The councillors voted against the application.