Revealed: the number of Rotherham pensioners set to lose winter fuel payment

More than 40,000 pensioners in Rotherham are in line to lose out on their winter fuel payment this year, after the government announced the benefit will now only apply to those on pension credit.

This means that across Rotherham a total of 42,185 pensioners who received the payment last year will not receive it under the means-tested guidance announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves. Just 6,476 are set to be eligible after the rule change.

Ms Reeves said she had been forced to make “tough decisions” after the government said it had uncovered a £22bn hole in the public finances.

She added that the previous government had “made commitments without having any money to pay for them”, including on social care, hospitals, and road and rail upgrades.

From winter 2024, fuel payments will only be given to those on benefits and pension credit who receive less than £218.15 a week, or less than £332.95 as a joint weekly income with a partner.

The payments of up to £300 helped older residents on a limited income keep up with their energy bills and stay warm in winter, and were introduced by the last Labour government in 1997.

The plans have been opposed by charity Age UK, who say up to two million pensioners across England and Wales will be in ‘serious trouble’ as a result.

The charity has launched a petition to halt the plans, and released a statement adding: “Means-testing the Winter Fuel Payment, with no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong policy choice, and one that will potentially jeopardise the health as well as the finances of millions of older people this winter – the last thing either they or the NHS needs.”

Money guru Martin Lewis has also opposed the cuts, stating that those just above the threshold will be the ‘hardest hit’.

“Many pensioners eke out the £100 to £300 Winter Fuel Payments to allow them to keep some heating on through the cold months. While there’s an argument for ending its universality due to tight national finances, it’s being squeezed to too narrow a group,” he added.

Households that are eligible normally receive this payment automatically, and you can apply for Pension Credit here.