The A-roads in Sheffield with the most congestion have been revealed in new government figures

The A-roads in Sheffield with the most congestion have been revealed in new government figures

Research by the Department of Transport (DfT) has found that on the strategic road network, trunk roads managed by National Highways, for the year ending March 2024, the average delay was estimated to be 10.6 seconds per vehicle per mile in the country – compared to free flow which is an 11.6 per cent increase on the year ending March 2023.

On local A-roads, those managed by councils, the numbers are significantly higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the year ending March 2024, they added, the average delay was estimated to be 47.3 seconds per vehicle per mile compared to free flow.

This is up 3.1 per cent on the year ending March 2023.

There were 12 A-roads in Sheffield in the dataset:

As 2020, 2021 and 2022 data were compromised by Covid-19 restrictions, the findings of 2023 should be compared to data from 2019.

The average delay on A-roads in Sheffield was 54.3 seconds per vehicle per mile – which is a slight decrease from 2019 when the same average was found to be 56.4.

So researchers found that the A-road where motorists are being held the most was on the A621 with an average of 76.6 seconds per vehicle per mile – this went up from 75.1 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next most congested A-road was A625 with an average of 73.1 seconds per vehicle per mile (an increase from 69.1 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2019).

The third most congested A-road according to the dataset was A6101 with an average of 72.3 seconds per vehicle per mile (an increase from 67.3 seconds per vehicle per mile in 2019).

The top 10 local A-roads in Sheffield with the most delays (seconds delay per vehicle per mile):

A621 – 76.6

A625 – 73.1

A6101 – 72.3

A6187 – 62.5

A61 – 58.5

A6135 – 55.5

A6109 – 50.8

A6102 – 43.4

A631 – 40.5

A57 – 31.3

A630 – 24.6