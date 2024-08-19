Revealed: Huge number of Sheffield pensioners losing winter fuel payment
As part of Rachel Reeves’ money-saving scheme, there will be an 85 per cent cut in the number of pensioners eligible for winter fuel payments in Sheffield when the plans go into effect.
The policy – which will see only those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits eligible – is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the payment by 10 million, saving some £1.4bn this financial year.
Winter fuel payment was introduced by Tony Blair’s government “to help them stay warm during colder months and this year will see those eligible get between £100 and £300”.
The data shows although 87,880 pensioners in Sheffield received winter fuel payment in the 2022/23 financial year, a total of 74,951 (85 per cent) are expected to lose this type of benefit.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision was criticised by leading charity Age UK, saying it happened with “virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners”. It dubbed the move the “wrong policy decision”.
The charity warned that around two million pensioners who find paying their energy bills a real stretch will be seriously hit by this cut – including those on low incomes who just miss out on pension credit, those with high energy needs because of disability or illness and the 800,000 who don’t receive the pension credit despite being eligible.
Also, approximately a million extra elderly people with incomes below £50 per week will also be hit hard by the loss of the payment, the charity estimates.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.