The Seam digital campus was a major redevelopment scheme, set to transform the area around County Way, with a new multi-storey car park, housing, green public space and a cycle hub.

However, the £23M project was shelved last year, amid concerns over rising costs.

Cash for the scheme came from the government’s Future High Streets fund.

Barnsley Council’s cabinet is set to discuss design and construction services so that the first phase of the development can progress on April 17.

The multi-storey car park, and homes will no longer go ahead.

Instead, the lower Seam car park will be refurbished to ‘create a more welcoming space’.

Plans will include public realm improvements, enhanced lighting, CCTV, street furniture, and electric vehicle charging supported by solar power.