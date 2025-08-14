Retrospective application refused for nine-flat block in Herringthorpe

A retrospective application for planning permission for a block of nine flats which has already been built has been refused over concerns over overlooking and access.

The building, to the rear of 19 Shelley Road, was partly constructed in 2011 and left incomplete for years before being finished and occupied without full planning permission.

Outline permission for a block of nine flats was first granted in 2005, with further details approved at the time. In 2008, a landscaping application was submitted but never completed, meaning the scheme was not fully authorised.

Streetview images show the shell of the building was in place by 2011, with a roof but no windows or doors by 2012. It then remained in this state for several years without recorded complaints from neighbours about the unauthorised construction.

In December 2021, the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning enforcement team began investigating after reports the building was being occupied. They confirmed no valid planning permission was in place, leading to a full application in 2023, which was refused in November 2024 due to overlooking and drainage concerns.

An amended application was brought before Rotherham Council’s Planning Board today (August 14) due to the number of objections lodged. Eleven letters of representation were received, raising concerns about loss of privacy, noise, traffic, drainage, and the building’s height.

Some residents also raised concerns about anti-social behaviour, floodlighting, and litter, but officers said these were not material planning considerations.

One Shelley Road resident submitted a letter read out to the meeting, outlining how the flats had a ‘serious and ongoing impact’ on their quality of life.

Resident Dr Emily Young told the meeting how her daughter can no longer use the paddling pool in their garden, due to ‘gown men stood on balconies in towels watching her’.

Dr Young added that her garden had been covered in sewage, bin lorries could not access the flats, and floodlights lit up her bedroom.

In the revised scheme, Juliet balconies on the southernmost first and second floor flats would have been removed, and new high-level obscured windows installed.

Council officers in their report said the changes would “on balance” reduce the level of overlooking to a more acceptable level, while the building’s modern brick design and lower site level meant it was not considered out of keeping with the area.

Emma Ottewell, planning manager at RMBC, said that if the board decided to reject the application, enforcement action could be taken to demolish the building.

Councillor Sid Currie saud the flats were ‘intrusive’, and he wouldn’t be voting in support of the permission being granted. Councillor Paul Thorpe added: “I think they’ve taken the mickey out of everyone around. I will be voting against it. This property has affected everyone around it. It’s as though everyone around this property doesn’t matter. It never should have been this big, I don’t understand how it got through any sort of planning.”

“It’s overpowering, and its causing too much problems for people around it with overlooking, access. It’s just a ridiculous place. You’ve taken out what was one parking area and put nine people there.

“I want to recommend it be demolished on that it’s not fit for purpose. It’s totally inappropriate for where it is.

Councillor Joshua Bacon added: “This is probably the most bizarre application I have ever witnessed in my time on the planning board. I will not be supporting this.”

If retrospective permission is refused for a building that has already been constructed, the council can issue an enforcement notice requiring alterations or removal. The owner has the right to appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, and in some cases may submit new plans to address the reasons for refusal.

If no changes are made and any appeal is unsuccessful, the authority can take legal action to ensure the notice is complied with, which could ultimately mean part or all of the building is demolished.