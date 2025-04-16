Restaurant sharing car park with nursery in Sheffield can’t open earlier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant sharing a car park with a nursery in Sheffield will not be allowed to open earlier, following objections raised by local stakeholders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of AuthenThai, located at the Container Suite in Century Park, Halfway, applied for a new licence seeking to extend both its alcohol sales and opening hours.

The application prompted objections from a nearby resident, the Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership (SCSP), and the nursery that shares the car park with the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative from the SCSP told the licensing sub-committee that they had also objected to the restaurant’s original application for a premises licence to sell alcohol in the summer of 2024.

A restaurant sharing a car park with a nursery in Sheffield will not be allowed to open earlier, following objections raised by local stakeholders.

Now, the representative added: “The SCSP notes that the applicant now seeks to remove condition 19, to allow off sales of alcohol and to increase the hours for alcohol sales, starting at noon until 11pm; this would result in alcohol being sold/consumed on and off the premises when the nursery is operating and populated with small children.”

In an email, a representative from Oak Valley Day Nursery told the committee that the restaurant’s revised application would effectively turn the premises into a “pub”.

They also raised safeguarding concerns, noting that there had been incidents of individuals urinating along the nursery’s fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery further argued that earlier opening hours would interfere with their daily operations, as they are required to allow children access to outdoor space from 12pm onwards, in line with the Early Years Foundation Stage they must follow under Ofsted registration.

They added: “The image of adults sat around drinking alcohol in the daytime is not one that should be portrayed to children as ‘normal’, and be seen on their doorstep.”

At a meeting held at Sheffield Town Hall, the sub-committee heard that the restaurant is fully compliant with its existing licensing conditions.

“It’s not a pub, it’s not intended to be a pub,” the committee was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a detailed presentation and discussion, Cllr David Parker, chair of the sub-committee, announced that the decision was to approve some parts of the application and reject others.

He confirmed that the committee had decided to reject the request for earlier opening hours.

However, he said the committee was “minded to accept” the proposal to extend closing hours to 11pm — specifically approving alcohol sales until 10:30pm, with the premises closing at 11:00pm.

The committee also agreed to allow alcohol to be sold in sealed containers as part of takeaway orders during licensed hours, but stated that no drinks may be served or consumed while customers wait for their takeaway.